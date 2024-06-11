This “staggeringly beautiful” home for sale is a period property with panoramic views across the Plymouth Sound.
Penley Villa, in Kingsand, was built in 1887 and has been fully restored and modernised while retaining period features, and is described as having “one of the finest sea views in Cornwall”.
Entering the property, the ground floor features a drawing room with an antique marble fire surround and sash windows with sea views.
Opposite the drawing room is the dining room, which features a white marble fire surround, picture rails, ornate ceiling coving, and further sea-view sash windows.
Mahogany double doors in the hallway lead into a study with a wooden sash window, picture rails and coving, while the conservatory wraps around the property and opens onto a terrace patio garden.
There is also a snug which opens into a kitchen with a central island and access to a garden room.
Completing the ground floor is a utility room, and a laundry room, while in the basement there is a wine cellar.
Moving upstairs, on the first floor there are three bedrooms, the master of which has a dressing room, and a bathroom, while on the second floor there are a further three bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, there is a terrace patio garden with far-reaching sea views, and off-road parking for two cars.
The property is for sale with Notman & Taylor for a price of £1,750,000.
The agent commented: “This staggeringly beautiful period home, brimming with history and charm, boasts unparalleled panoramic sea views across Cawsand Bay and Plymouth Sound, occupying an elevated position above the historic village of Kingsand.
“Penley Villa is perfectly situated with unimpeded views over Cawsand Bay, framed by Penlee Point on one side and the breakwater and rolling hills of the Mount Edgecumbe Country Estate towards Plymouth on the other.
“Once described as having one of the finest sea views in Cornwall, this iconic house offers an exceptional outlook over Plymouth Sound, one of the UK's most active seaways.
“Built in 1887 and fully restored and modernised, the property harmoniously blends historical elegance with contemporary luxury with gardens and a private drive.”