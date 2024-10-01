EXPERTS have shared their top tips for avoiding seven common mistakes people make when moving house.
Cornwall housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has unveiled its ultimate moving checklist, during one of the most popular periods for people to move home.
The company’s advice includes tips tailored to those moving into new-build homes, which can have their own needs.
1. Ask all the right questions
Start early, and begin collating a list of practical questions to ask your sales adviser. For example, asking where the meters and stopcock are located and what day your bins will be collected. If you’re moving into a new-build home, the sales team will provide you with a welcome pack.
2. Arrange your removals early
Make sure your removal team is given as much notice as possible. It’s also important to check whether your contents insurance covers removals.
3. Have marker pens at the ready
You might be in a rush to get your belongings packed, but your future self will thank you for labelling your boxes according to which room they belong in. Be sure to keep one box aside – the one with your essentials like kettle, mugs, tea bags – and anything else you’re likely to need during the first 24 hours.
4. Check your old home thoroughly
Once everything is out of your old house, and you’ve done one final clean, do a once-over from top to bottom to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything. A fresh pair of eyes might be helpful for this task, too, so ask someone less familiar with each room to also have a good look around. Moving out of a rented home? Dig out the inventory you received when you moved in to make sure you’re leaving the house exactly as you got it.
5. Take meter readings
This task can be easily forgotten amidst the chaos of moving day – so set yourself a reminder to take gas and electricity meter readings at both your old and new homes to ensure billing accuracy. If you’re moving into a new-build, you’ll be set up with smart meters which automatically send readings to the utility company.
6. Don’t be left in the dark (literally)
Moving day can go by in the blink of an eye, but before it gets dark – if you’re not moving into a fully equipped new-build - it’s important to check that there are lightbulbs in your new home.
7. Put your home on the map
If you’re moving into a new build home as its first owner, your housebuilder will get in touch with the council to get a new address and postcode created for you, but you may still need to contact Royal Mail to let them know that post can now be delivered there.