The new research, which was commissioned by CPRE, the countryside charity, and produced by researchers from the University of Western England (UWE), reveals that only 20 per cent of rural local authorities have set specific targets for social rent housing in their Local Plans, the documents that set out the long-term development needs for an area. Several rural local authorities have no plans to build any new social housing. This represents a fundamental failure to address the housing needs of local people who cannot afford market-rate or even so-called 'affordable' housing.