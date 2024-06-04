LOCAL homebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have announced the opening of a new play park at their Treledan development in Saltash.
The grand opening took place on Thursday, May 23, and was celebrated with a special visit from children of Burraton Primary School, who were the first to enjoy the brand-new equipment.
The new play park, a milestone for the development, features state-of-the-art playground facilities designed to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children of all ages. The park includes a variety of play structures that encourage physical activity, creativity, and social interaction among the community’s youngest residents.
Forming just a small part of the open spaces at Treledan, which includes over eight acres of public open space, the park is part of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ wider commitments to the local community.
"We are thrilled to open this fantastic new play park for the families at Treledan and the wider Saltash community," said Nicki Reid, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter. "It's wonderful to see the children from Burraton Primary School enjoying the equipment and we hope it will be a cherished space for many years to come."
Emily, a student at Burraton Primary School, said, “I’m so happy to have a fun place to come so near to home”, while fellow student Tom said, “My favourite part of the park is the roundabout!”
