Persimmon Homes has promoted one of its own to a major new role within the company.
A stalwart of the housebuilding industry, Julian Roper has been appointed by Persimmon Homes to be chairman of its South West division.
Julian had recently been regional managing director of the region having served as managing director of the five-star developer’s Wessex business since 2020.
He takes over from Liam Scott – who has been promoted to deputy UK managing director and UK director of Charles Church – and will be responsible for overseeing and supporting Persimmon’s businesses in the South West. Both Julian and Liam take up their roles in January.
Julian’s promotion comes after a track record of success in the Wessex business, which has live sites in Swindon, Witney, Grove, Warminster, Malmesbury, and Didcot.
His career began as an apprentice carpenter with Beazer Homes and progressed to contracts manager, before joining Persimmon prior to the Beazer acquisition.
Julian has a long history with Persimmon having served as the head of construction and then construction director for the Wessex region prior to becoming Managing Director.
Commenting on his new role, Julian said: “I am delighted that I’ll soon be taking on the role of chair of the South West division, and I look forward to working with all the businesses in the region so the company can leave a positive and lasting legacy at each and every one of our sites.
“I am so thankful to the Persimmon team for placing their faith in me with this role and I’m eager to apply my experience to drive further growth and operational excellence for the division. I am confident that together, we will continue to achieve new heights.
“I look forward to contributing to the continued successes of Persimmon across the South West division.”
Alongside its housebuilding work Persimmon supports local communities through its ‘Community Champions’ programme.
Through this scheme it has donated around £750,000 each year, and the Building Futures scheme has also donated more than £1-million.
To find out more visit www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions-2024