These “luxurious” homes for sale sit on the Cornish Riviera - and have “super” sea views. 

Brenton Terrace, in Downderry, is a seaside house which has been split into two apartments. 

The apartments could be used as holiday lets, multi-generational living, or could be reverted back into a single home. 

On the ground floor is the first apartment, which includes a large sitting and dining room, a double bedroom and a shower room, while to the rear is the kitchen and breakfast room. 

The main living space on the ground floor. (Scott Parry Associates )

Upstairs, the other apartment is a duplex spanning the first and second floors, with the first floor comprising a sitting room, a kitchen and dining room and a bathroom. 

Completing the accommodation are three double bedrooms on the second floor of the building. 

One of the bedrooms. (Scott Parry Associates)

Outside, to the front of the house is a sea-facing terrace with views across Whitsand and Looe Bay, while to the rear there is an additional courtyard. 

The properties are for sale by Scott Parry Associates for a guide price of £500,000. 

The views from the terrace. (Scott Parry Associates)

The agent said: “This is a versatile seaside home comprising a house divided into two luxurious and contemporary apartments, each with super sea views and providing potential for those seeking a home with income (holiday letting) or multi-generational living or reversion to a single residence.”