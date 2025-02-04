Ahead of the upcoming cold snap, Barratt Homes and Barratt David Wilson Homes — developers behind several Cornwall developments — has put nature first to inspire homeowners to create their own haven for wildlife during the colder months.
UK gardens and balconies cover 4,000km2, more than the entire county of Cornwall (c. 3,653 km2).
The housebuilders have partnered with the RSPB to create three top wildlife-friendly tips you can incorporate into your garden for when temperatures plunge.
Rain or shine, we've got birds covered
When the weather takes a turn, birds need shelter to keep warm and dry. Nest boxes are the perfect option for small birds and are a popular spot for them during colder nights, with space to cosy up together for communal warmth. Creating a deadwood or leaf pile in your garden can be used for shelter and to keep warm.
Turn over a new leaf - compost your scraps
Just like us, birds need extra energy during the colder seasons to keep warm. The smaller the bird, the more likely it is to be affected by long periods of cold weather. With longer nights and poorer weather conditions, the options for finding food is limited for wildlife meaning they often venture outside of their usual sources in the quest to find food.
‘Tweet’ your garden to a bird-friendly makeover
Consider the plants you grow in the garden, as they can provide a year-round sanctuary for birds. Trees and shrubs for garden birds not only provide a larger nesting space for birds to take cover and keep warm during winter, they also act as a cooling space to retreat to in summer.
Adrian Thomas, RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert, said: “Whatever the size of your garden or outdoor space, it can offer shelter and food to a huge variety of wildlife which is especially important in the coldest months.”