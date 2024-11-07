AN end-terrace property in St Blazey in need of reconstruction or significant repairs has sold for more than five times its guide price at auction.
Before the sale, Clive Emson Auctioneers said that the house in Church Street required substantial work following movement in a neighbouring wall. The super-low guide price of £5,000 reflected the situation.
Following the sale, auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Although requiring repair or reconstruction, this property drew keen interest.
“Bidders clearly saw the potential in the property which meant that it exceeded its freehold guide considerably.”
The property sold for £26,000.