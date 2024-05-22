Cllr George added: “Local people pay heavy council tax or business rate bills, but holiday homeowners instead have this paid for them by the rest of us. A few of the other invisible – to the public – tax breaks which holiday homeowners enjoy may have been limited in the recent budget, but that will have no impact on the growth of holiday homes. These tax breaks must be stopped and the millions spent should be redirected to address the desperate need for affordable accommodation for locals.”