This period property was once a blacksmith’s forge and has “breathtaking” countryside views - plus a hidden section behind a bookshelf.
The house, formerly known as ‘The Old Smithy’, is in East Taphouse and has a long history, dating back to at least the mid-1800s.
In the 1840s, the government began its first Ordnance Survey, which mapped out the entirety of Britain.
In this first survey, The Old Smithy was used as a ‘benchmark’, meaning it was a point of reference for mapping the area.
The house has also previously been used as a holiday cottage let.
Entering the property, the first room is the kitchen, which has wood flooring and views over the countryside, and leads through to the living room, which includes period features such as a beamed ceiling, a slate hearth with a stone surround and a cloam oven.
A wooden bookshelf in the living room fronts a hidden door leading into another section of the property, with another living space featuring a beamed ceiling and an ornate lead window.
In this section, there is also an additional kitchen and dining area, with wood flooring, a slate window sill, and built-in appliances including a wine fridge.
Upstairs, there is a bathroom and two bedrooms in the first section of the house, both with beamed ceilings, and a further two bedrooms and a bathroom in the ‘hidden’ section, which can only be accessed from the second section of the ground floor.
Outside, there is a driveway with parking for multiple vehicles and a garage, while outbuildings include a wooden shed, a tool shed, and a log store.
To one side of the property is a range of raised and floor level flower beds, and a wooden decked area with a pergola over, while to the other wide is another decked area, a pond, mature trees, and a log burner on the patio area.
The property is being sold by Bradleys Estate Agents for a price of £550,000.
Joshua Galvin, of Bradleys, commented: “We are delighted to offer this wonderful property to the market, offering so much versatility in such an accessible location.
“From the rear, the property enjoys the most breathtaking views which must be seen to be believed. We would encourage any interested buyer to call us today to arrange an in-person viewing.”