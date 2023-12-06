This character property for sale was once an antiques store and comes with a four-bedroom holiday annexe.
Tresorya, previously called Pink Cottage, is a house and holiday let in Widegates with character features such as exposed beams throughout.
The property is constructed of block and stone walls and slated roofs, having operated as an antiques store until 2000.
Entering the home, there is a sitting room with a large stone fireplace, and a dining room with built-in bookshelves.
There is also a kitchen with a breakfast bar area, and a downstairs bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the annexe or holiday let area offers three further bedrooms and another bathroom.
The ground floor of the holiday let, the former store front, includes an open plan lounge, kitchen, dining area and breakfast room, as well as a downstairs bedroom, a bathroom and a family room.
Outside, there are three outbuildings, including a vehicle store, a shepherd hut, and a forge/workshop, plus mature gardens.
The property is being sold by Bradleys Estate Agents for a price of £500,000.
The agent commented: “Tresorya is an iconic property set within the rural village of Widegates, just a short drive from the popular fishing town of Looe.
“Offering an abundance of spacious rooms as well as various outbuildings and a separate annexe, it’s a fantastic canvas for someone to utilise all its space to their advantage.
“Sitting proudly on the roadside the grounds surrounding the rear offer privacy and further scope to extend should someone wish."