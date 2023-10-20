Looking to buy a new home or to expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From mixed use buildings to character houses, there are a variety of properties to consider. Here are some of the properties up for auction in and around Liskeard at the moment.
Trevanion Road - 115,000
This bungalow sits in a popular residential development and is described as a “fantastic” investment opportunity.
Inside, there is a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen, a study, a conservatory, a garden room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.
The property is a short distance from Liskeard town centre and requires modernisation throughout.
The home is being sold by public auction at 7pm on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Lifton Strawberry Fields.
Varley Lane - £125,000
This mid terraced house is for sale by the modern method of auction and is less than half a mile from the centre of town.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is also a garden, with a lawned area and a shed.
Barn Street - £120,000
This mixed use building is described as a “rare opportunity”, and is currently made up of a shop and a home.
The shop is currently vacant with a large picture window frontage, and includes a staff kitchen and WC, while upstairs is a one bedroom apartment with a kitchen and living room.
There is also planning permission to convert the shop area into an additional flat, and there is a garden to the rear.
The property is being sold by the modern method of auction.
Church Street South - £125,000
This character property sits on the edge of Liskeard town centre and is described as a “fantastic” first-time buy or investment opportunity.
Inside, there is an open plan living room and dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property is being sold by public auction on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Lifton Strawberry Fields.
Pendray Gardens - £170,000
This semi-detached family home sits in the village of Dobwalls and is in need of modernisation throughout.
The property comprises an L-shaped lounge, a kitchen and dining room, five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a tiered rear garden with a storage shed, a garage, and off-road parking.
The property is being sold via secure sale online bidding.