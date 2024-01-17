Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in and around Liskeard, from rural cottages to town centre apartments.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market, all costing £170,000 or less.
Plymouth Road - £100,000
This ground floor apartment sits on the ground floor of Liskeard’s Fairlight complex, which is a short walk from the town centre.
The apartment comprises an entrance hallway with storage cupboards, an open plan kitchen and living room, a bedroom and a shower room.
Outside, there are communal gardens, an allocated parking space, visitor parking and a secure store.
Pound Street - £155,000
This end of terrace family home is within walking distance of the town centre and is in need of some modernisation.
The property is made up of an entrance porch, a dual aspect living and dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
There are also courtyard gardens to both the front and rear of the house.
Trevelmond - £160,000
This detached bungalow is described as “quaint” and sits in the semi-rural hamlet of Trevelmond.
Inside, there is a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a built-in oven, a double bedroom which was once split into two rooms, and a shower room.
Outside, there is a space which could be used as a courtyard garden area or as a parking area.
Common Moor - £160,000
This “charming” cottage is in the rural hamlet of Common Moor and is a short walk from Siblyback Lake.
The accommodation comprises a living room with a feature fireplace, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room.
To the front, there is a small front garden with an outbuilding which can be used as a home office.
Tremeddan Court - £170,000
This first floor apartment is described as “well-proportioned”, featuring high ceilings and sash windows, as well as countryside views.
The property is made up of an entrance hall, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is an allocated parking space and a single garage, plus communal gardens to the side and rear.