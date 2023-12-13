Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre apartments to newly renovated houses, there are a variety of properties on the market in Bodmin at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing £135k or less. 

Fore Street - £75,000

The property is in a Grade II listed building. (Miller Countrywide)

This first floor flat in the centre of Bodmin is in a Grade II listed building, and is described as “well presented”. 

Inside, there is a hallway, an open plan kitchen and lounge, one bedroom and a bathroom, as well as views over Mount Folly. 

The flat is currently let with the option of retaining the tenant, and a ground floor flat in this building is also being sold for a price of £105,000. 

Royffe Road - £90,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Purplebricks)

This first floor apartment is close to the town centre and has good transport links. 

The apartment comprises a hallway with a storage cupboard, an open plan lounge, kitchen and diner, two bedrooms and a modern bathroom. 

The property benefits from a telephone entry system and a communal entrance hall. 

Castle Hill Court - £99,950

The property has "strong" letting potential. (The Property Shop)

This apartment is on the first floor of a popular development within half a mile of the town centre. 

The property is made up of an open plan lounge and kitchen, a double bedroom, and a bathroom. 

There is also a parking space, and the agent advises that the property has “strong” residential letting potential. 

Hillside Court - £115,000 

The property is on the first floor. (Sold.co.uk)

This “very attractive” property for sale is a first floor flat in the Hillside Court development. 

Inside, there is a living room, a fitted kitchen, a large bedroom, a smaller bedroom which is currently used as an office, and a family bathroom. 

To the rear, there is a communal garden area with outdoor seating, a garage and outdoor parking to the front. 

Robartes Road - £135,000

The house has been recently refurbished. (Springbok Properties )

This terraced home has been recently refurbished and is described as a “fantastic opportunity” for a first time buyer. 

The property comprises a living room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room with a WC, two bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Outside, there is a courtyard to the front of the home with off-road parking available.