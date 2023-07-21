Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum? 

From cottages to town centre flats, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Bodmin - all costing £150,000 and less.  

Rhind Street - £90,000

The flat sits on the ground floor. (Miller Countrywide)

This ground floor flat is close to the town centre and requires some updating and modernisation. 

Inside, there is a kitchen, a lounge, two bedrooms and a shower room, as well as a storage cupboard and a newly fitted electric boiler. 

The property also benefits from a communal rear courtyard and an allocated storage shed. 

Fore Street - £90,000

The cottage is close to the town centre. (Miller Countrywide)

This terraced cottage would benefit from modernisation and is located close to Bodmin’s town centre. 

The accommodation comprises a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There is also an enclosed rear garden, and the property is being sold by modern method of auction. 

Higher Bore Street - £119,950

The property requires updating throughout. (Webbers)

This mid-terraced home sits in the town centre and requires updating throughout, being described as “ideal” for a first purchase or a buy-to-let property. 

Inside, an entrance porch leads into the sitting and dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a shower room. 

The property also includes a garden which is laid to lawn and is of a “generous” size. 

Hillside Court - £135,000

The apartment is on the first floor. (Sold.co.uk)

This first-floor flat has a “well-adapted” layout and invites in lots of natural light. 

The accommodation includes a living room with space for a dining table, a fully equipped kitchen, a master bedroom, a single bedroom which is currently used as a office, and a family bathroom. 

To the rear, there is a communal garden area with outdoor seating, as well as a garage and off-road parking. 

Dennison Road - £150,000

The apartment is on the second floor. (Cornish Bricks)

This second floor apartment is close to the town centre and has been previously used as a successful letting property. 

The apartment comprises a kitchen and diner, a lounge, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom. 

There are shared grounds around the building, as well as an allocated parking space and shared visitor’s parking.