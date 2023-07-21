Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From cottages to town centre flats, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Bodmin - all costing £150,000 and less.
Rhind Street - £90,000
This ground floor flat is close to the town centre and requires some updating and modernisation.
Inside, there is a kitchen, a lounge, two bedrooms and a shower room, as well as a storage cupboard and a newly fitted electric boiler.
The property also benefits from a communal rear courtyard and an allocated storage shed.
Fore Street - £90,000
This terraced cottage would benefit from modernisation and is located close to Bodmin’s town centre.
The accommodation comprises a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also an enclosed rear garden, and the property is being sold by modern method of auction.
Higher Bore Street - £119,950
This mid-terraced home sits in the town centre and requires updating throughout, being described as “ideal” for a first purchase or a buy-to-let property.
Inside, an entrance porch leads into the sitting and dining room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a shower room.
The property also includes a garden which is laid to lawn and is of a “generous” size.
Hillside Court - £135,000
This first-floor flat has a “well-adapted” layout and invites in lots of natural light.
The accommodation includes a living room with space for a dining table, a fully equipped kitchen, a master bedroom, a single bedroom which is currently used as a office, and a family bathroom.
To the rear, there is a communal garden area with outdoor seating, as well as a garage and off-road parking.
Dennison Road - £150,000
This second floor apartment is close to the town centre and has been previously used as a successful letting property.
The apartment comprises a kitchen and diner, a lounge, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom.
There are shared grounds around the building, as well as an allocated parking space and shared visitor’s parking.