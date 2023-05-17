Looking for somewhere a bit different to spend your holiday this year - like a "mermaid" cottage that was once a smuggler's local pub?
Mermaid Cottage, in Gorran Haven, has a beach right on the doorstep, and in the 18th century was a pub named 'The Ship'.
From the windows of The Ship, famous local smuggler Dickie Kingcup looked across the bay and organised drops of brandy casks off Dodman Point.
Inside, the nautical aesthetic continues, with natural light and “stunning” sea views from the two ground floor bedrooms.
A spiral staircase leads upstairs to the first floor, where a king-size bedroom offers far-reaching beach views and an en-suite bathroom.
On the lower ground floor is the open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, with a window overlooking the beach and a cosy log-burner, and there is also a games room on this level.
Commenting on the popularity of quirky cottages, Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, commented: “With lots of demand for quirky properties from Brits over the summer staycation period, many holiday goers are searching for properties with interiors that reflect their own personal style.
“Mermaidcore is another new fun and exciting interior trend on the rise; however, no matter your style, taking that extra time to search for a property that really reflects your own personal tastes can make all the difference in your overall experience.”