This character maisonette for sale is thought to be more than a century old and has "stunning" harbour views.
Driftwood, in Polperro, is newly renovated and sits above a locally owned jewellery shop, benefitting from harbour views.
The building, which is beside the historic Wheel House, appears to have origins in the early 19th century and may once have been a pottery shop.
A door from the harbourside leads into the entrance porch, with stairs up to the first floor and main living space of the maisonette.
On this level, there is a living room with two window seats overlooking the harbour and a feature fireplace.
The hallway offers access to a newly fitted kitchen, which has a rear door to a private and enclosed courtyard.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, both of which have window seats with harbour views and one of which has a built-in storage cupboard, while completing this floor is a family bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The property is being sold by Carla Jones Estate Agents for a guide price of £350,000.
The agent commented: “Driftwood is a beautiful newly renovated character property chiefly laid out above a locally owned silver jewellery shop and perfectly situated on the harbourside of Polperro.
“The property benefits from its own entrance and is laid out over three floors which includes the entrance hall. This quaint maisonette also offers a private courtyard to the rear accessed from the kitchen.”