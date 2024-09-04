Airbnb has called on the Government to introduce new regulations for short-term rentals in Cornwall.
It wants the county’s council to be given the data, powers, and tools necessary to effectively manage their impact.
Airbnb has also contacted MPs and councillors throughout Cornwall to confirm its support for the implementation of new rules in the region.
The move coincides with the release of a new report by Ernst & Young (EY), commissioned by Airbnb, which examines the broader impact of short-term rentals on the housing market across the UK.
It suggested that in most areas, Airbnb has little to no significant effect on housing prices and availability, with more than 95% of house price increases attributed to factors other than short-term lets.
This is set against the backdrop of a nationwide housing shortfall estimated at around 5 million homes, a situation that has been compounded by insufficient house building.
Specifically in Cornwall, the report provides insight into the local dynamics of Airbnb activity. According to the data, the average host in Cornwall rents their property for less than four days a month, indicating that the majority of these hosts are local residents who use the platform to supplement their income.
Notably, entire home listings on Airbnb that are available for 90 nights or more per year account for just 1.1% of the total housing stock in Cornwall.
Despite these figures, Airbnb says it recognises the unique housing challenges in Cornwall and is advocating for the necessary regulations to ensure that short-term rentals do not exacerbate these issues.
Amanda Cupples, Airbnb’s General Manager for Northern Europe, reiterated the company’s stance on the matter, stating, "It is widely acknowledged that the root cause of housing challenges in the UK is years of house building failing to keep pace with demand, and we welcome the Government’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes. While only a tiny fraction of British homes are listed on Airbnb - typically for just a few days a month - this activity is generating billions for the UK economy and supporting tens of thousands of jobs while helping four in ten hosts afford their homes."
The EY report highlights that travel via Airbnb generated £222 million in gross value added (GVA) and supported 3,682 jobs in Cornwall in 2023 alone. Furthermore, it was noted that the economic benefits per household in Cornwall from Airbnb activity are approximately double the impact on housing affordability.
Airbnb’s push for regulatory frameworks is a continuation of its efforts to champion responsible short-term letting. The company has welcomed the Government's decision to introduce a registration scheme for short-term lets in England and remains committed to working with local authorities.