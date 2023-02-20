This Georgian house was built for a naval officer who fought in the Battle of Trafalgar and is known as the “Captain’s House”.
Darloe House, in Looe, dates back to the 1800s, when it was built for Lieutenant Parkins Prynne, a local naval officer who fought at the battle of the Nile and was the First Lieutenant on HMS Achille during the battle of Trafalgar in 1805.
Throughout the house, there are features such as original Georgian woodwork and doors, high ceilings and period fireplaces.
On entering, there is a grand entrance hallway with a sweeping original staircase and an arched window.
Period doors lead through to a music room with a feature fireplace, a drawing room and a dining room, while on the ground level there is also a newly-fitted kitchen and breakfast room, a study with wooden sash windows, a cloakroom, a utility room and a workshop.
Upstairs, there is a main bedroom with two built-in wardrobes and an original fireplace, three more bedrooms, a storage room, a WC and a bathroom.
The grounds are entered through wrought iron gates which once led to Liskeard Police Station.
The front gardens use herbaceous borders and bedding areas, while the back garden incorporates a pond with a wooden bridge, a greenhouse, a tool shed and a cold frame, as well as a patio, a summerhouse and raised vegetable beds.
The property is being sold by Carla Jones Estate Agents for a guide price of £1,100,000.
The agent commented: “Darloe House has classic Georgian character with large sash windows, original Georgian woodwork and doors, high ceilings and period fireplaces that grace the well-proportioned rooms – yet the property combines flare and comfort created by the current owners over the last eight years.
“This stunning, detached Grade II listed Georgian villa is situated in the heart of the historical fishing town of Looe in south-east Cornwall. Darloe House oozes a wealth of charm and character with a contemporary twist and is featured in the Looe Town Plan as a building of historical significance.”