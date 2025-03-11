Ivy: “One bin is not enough for families, the food bin is rubbish the handle falls down and wind has blown it open, we are told to contain the recycling so has to be put in a bin liner as straight into recycling bags does not contain it. It takes up a lot of space to separate rubbish, garden bins have to be paid for, only good point is most get an actual bin so cats and gulls do not tare binbags everywhere although bins have been so full many can't shut the lids”