Well, we finally wrapped up the last of the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow events for 2024 and now our equipment can, at last, be serviced, stored and forgotten about until springtime when the event season starts again.
Since we took over management of Liskeard Radio in June 2023 it had been our ambition to ensure our local community radio station title reflected the areas we were now working within — our footprint you might say.
We are currently active members of Liskeard's Town Forum and Traders Association and continue as members of Liskeard Town Show entertainment committee among others.
We are also active members of Looe Business Forum and Creative Looe Group and work closely with both town councils, Looe Harbour Commission and organisations such as Looe RNLI.
We look forward to working with all of these partners again in 2025.
In 2024 two initiatives in particular have proved to be very popular.
Firstly, we have ensured that on every evening the time between 10pm and midnight is reserved for our 'Into the Night' program where the music is more relaxed.
Secondly, we have introduced our regular weekday Breakfast Show with presenter Rose Pierce treating our listeners to a mix of local news and of course, great music and banter from 8am.
Joining Rose in our list of new presenters for 2024 we have welcomed Steve Podger with his Sunday evening Reggae Show, Al Roberts with his 'Tunes from The Man Cave' airing on Tuesday and Saturday evenings and young Yvie G with her popular Monday evening mix of classic tracks.
Long-standing presenter Barry Green treats us to his Soul, Chill Room and Weekend Warm Up Shows on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays respectively and the legendary Ken Strange is in the studio Wednesday to Friday with an array of shows including his Giant Jukebox, Back to the 60s and Blues and Soul Train Shows.
My own Late Breakfast Show airs on Tuesdays from 10am, my self-indulgent Soul, Motown and Funk Show starts at 6pm on Thursday evenings whilst my Saturday Night Show at 9pm offers a variety of nostalgic dance and easy listening tracks and featured titles.
A big shout out too to Simon and Jess Crosbie and young Henry and Jacob who returned to join us over the festive period with their own shows — much appreciated.
So, what of 2025? Whilst we are pleased and excited by the much-increased listener numbers and schedule of live and syndicated shows we are still on the lookout for new presenters who feel they can offer their own perspective to our line-up, particularly at weekends. We are also looking to introduce a weekday 'drive-time' show in 2025 as a mainstay in the schedule to compliment Rose's Breakfast Show.
Finally, a big thank you to all our fabulous, presenters, listeners, sponsors and local groups and organisations that have worked with us over the past 12 months and to Liskeard Town Council. We hope you had a fabulous Christmas and best wishes for 2025.
Mike Allsopp, freelance broadcaster and presenter/director of Liskeard & Looe Radio