Several areas of WI’s have re-ignited the former group system. Following a notification from the CFWI where each WI was allocated their group, members have met socially for events that have proved successful. Rather than following the former system that involved a great deal of work, cost and organisation, the new format promotes a more relaxed and leisurely stance. One recently held coffee morning at Porthleven and hosted by that WI proved to be very successful, with Perranuthnoe, Helston. The very warm and welcoming atmosphere was much appreciated by all who attended evoking memories of the former friendly and commutative tone of past group meetings. There is another date to follow very soon, on September 9 at St Piran’s Hall, Goldsithney from 10am to noon for a coffee morning, hosted by Perranuthnoe. Everyone welcome.