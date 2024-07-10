CORNISH members have much to look forward to in the coming months, becoming re acquainted with nature and hopefully warmer temperatures.
It’s always a bonus to attend an event where our advisor David Chapman is involved and a day entitled “Cornish Nature Day” promises to be another magical interlude giving an illustrated talk about Cornish Wildlife.
After lunch the afternoon speaker will be Chris Jones talking about the beavers which have been reintroduced in Cornwall. The date is Thursday, September 5, 10am to 4pm, the venue is Ladock Community Hall, and the cost £18 which includes lunch. On Friday, September 20, there is “Apple Day”. This event includes an apple themed lunch, quiz and games, which is being held at Chy Noweth, noon for 12.30pm to 3pm. Cost £19.
Even more delightful forays into nature is an event entitled “Secrets of the Luxulyan Valley”, on Thursday, September 26, surely one of the most scenic areas in Cornwall. Cost £10. Meeting at the Luxulyan Memorial Institute at 10am. As usual stout walking shoes are advised, and tea and coffee are available at the beginning of the walk at the Institute.
Now is the time to think about a much broader and important outdoor exploratory subject, with the title “Go Wild for Wildlife and the Allsop Cup”. There is an excellent description of this informative event being held on Thursday, October 17, at Chy Noweth from 10am to 3pm (cost £15). The Allsop Cup competition, only run every five years, is one of the most star rated and valuable competitions in the federation and has had a long history of fascinating and critical subjects of detailed research over a period of twelve months which will start in January 2025.
However as we all know it does rain sometimes in the summer and the busy sub committees are arranging several very tempting educational indoor events. The cookery and craft sub committee are arranging two dates in September under the title “Shall I put an Air Fryer in my Trolly?” Our talented team, Alison Gribble and Pat Mallett will be showing members what this piece of modern kit can do to upgrade our taste buds. The first date is Thursday, September 12, at Carnon Downs Village at 2pm and the second date is Wednesday, September 18. at Coads Green Village Hall at 7.00pm. Cost £15 including refreshments.
Full concentration is required again with the “Lets go Trophy”. Applicants are invited to write in any form an account of an Arts and Leisure quiz in which they have taken part within the last 18 months. Members can either enter individually or with the whole quiz team. The entries which must not be more than 500 words, and should be e-mailed to [email protected] in the subject line of your email, or alternatively sent by post by sending two copies to Chy Noweth with the ‘Lets go Trophy’ on the envelope. Closing date August 30. This committee are organising two more stunning craft days in the autumn, both at Chy Noweth. The first is on Tuesday, October 1, 10.45am to 3pm, entitled ‘Stained Glass Workshop’. Tutor Liz Simpson is holding this workshop. All materials are supplied except an apron, so please bring your own. Hair to be tied back please. Cost £55. The second craft day is entitled ’Lino Printed Textile Embellishment’ on Monday, October 14, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Cost £30. Members are asked to bring a basic sewing kit and any scraps of fabric felt etc.
For further details of any of these events contact 01872 272843.