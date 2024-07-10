Full concentration is required again with the “Lets go Trophy”. Applicants are invited to write in any form an account of an Arts and Leisure quiz in which they have taken part within the last 18 months. Members can either enter individually or with the whole quiz team. The entries which must not be more than 500 words, and should be e-mailed to [email protected] in the subject line of your email, or alternatively sent by post by sending two copies to Chy Noweth with the ‘Lets go Trophy’ on the envelope. Closing date August 30. This committee are organising two more stunning craft days in the autumn, both at Chy Noweth. The first is on Tuesday, October 1, 10.45am to 3pm, entitled ‘Stained Glass Workshop’. Tutor Liz Simpson is holding this workshop. All materials are supplied except an apron, so please bring your own. Hair to be tied back please. Cost £55. The second craft day is entitled ’Lino Printed Textile Embellishment’ on Monday, October 14, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Cost £30. Members are asked to bring a basic sewing kit and any scraps of fabric felt etc.