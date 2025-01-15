The WI has always had a very elevated reputation in being good cooks. We cannot all be Cordon Bleu cooks but most of us can knock up a bit of Heavy Cake when required, and now we can go a step further, by decorating a Simnel Cake. The Cornwall Federation has produced some outstanding days in the past under the guidance from expert cooks. This time members are asked to bring their own Simnel Cake or order one in advance for £10. The cakes will be decorated with toasted marzipan balls and non wired spring flowers, eggs and a chicken or rabbit which will be made during the day. Traditionally the cake should be a fruit cake but a Madeira cake can be used if preferred.