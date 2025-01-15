By Sheila Goldsworthy
With the start of a new year, nostalgia creeps into our thoughts and of times past, so we can only be grateful that the WI still holds the same ideology as it did when formed one hundred and ten years ago still with education and friendship at its core.
Glancing through the January edition of our County News, there is a plethora of diverse events in the coming months to educate us and make and sustain new friendships. Is there nothing more satisfying that a group of women gathering together in friendship and putting the world to rights?
The WI’s success has also been due to adopting new and modern techniques and members will be pleased that there is a more streamlined process of applying for CFWI events today by registering for an event using the CFWI website at cornwallwi.org.uk/application–forms
To continue the year with a flourish we can begin with another delightful afternoon tea to celebrate International Women’s Day at the Penventon Park Hotel, Redruth, on Monday, March 10, at 2pm, where we have previously enjoyed such memorable events. The speaker will be Lesley Smith who has become a great favourite with the Cornish members, who this time will take on the mantel of Peggy Knight who was a World War Two heroine in every sense of the word. These epic stories should never be forgotten and we can be assured that Lesley Smith can bring Peggy’s intrepid story to life.
Another educational treat for the Cornish members. Again full details in the CN. Another favourite event is on the cards with David Chapman, the Arts and Leisure Advisor who is taking members bird watching again around Helston Boating Lake and woods. David’s professional knowledge always makes these events so enjoyable for the members, and an added bonus will be members can join him for lunch at the lakeside café after the walk. Regular participants will already know to wear sensible shoes and of course to bring binoculars. The date is Tuesday, March 4, by which time all the wintery weather will have disappeared and the sun will be shining, a perfect setting for bird watching.
There is further ‘tree’ news, WI members have been very diligent in planting trees in their areas following decades of supporting this laudable fixture and this looks to continue with Cornwall County Council through the “Forest for Cornwall” project who will be offering free trees to local residents this year as part of the Back Garden Forest initiative. Last years planting was deemed to be very successful and passed the major milestone of planting one million trees. The trees are being offered from five venues, Padstow, Bude, Helston, Redruth and Liskeard on specific dates in January and February.
The WI has always had a very elevated reputation in being good cooks. We cannot all be Cordon Bleu cooks but most of us can knock up a bit of Heavy Cake when required, and now we can go a step further, by decorating a Simnel Cake. The Cornwall Federation has produced some outstanding days in the past under the guidance from expert cooks. This time members are asked to bring their own Simnel Cake or order one in advance for £10. The cakes will be decorated with toasted marzipan balls and non wired spring flowers, eggs and a chicken or rabbit which will be made during the day. Traditionally the cake should be a fruit cake but a Madeira cake can be used if preferred.
For further details of any of these events, contact 01872 272843.