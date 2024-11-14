It is very good to see that ACWW is gaining more publicity and relevance, in Cornwall. We now have anew representative, Amanda Penk, which will underline the eminence of this organisation. Many WI’s still raise funds for ACWW and now will be able to invite her to talk at their meetings. Many remember the phrase “Pennies for Friendship” and when the slogan changed to “Coins for friendship” it did not have the same ring about it. Cornish WI members have faithfully supported projects to help other women throughout the world and Dorothy Oxley the former CFWI assistant secretary walked a “Sponsored Walk” from Falmouth to Truro, (to County House, then at Strangways Terrace.) Dorothy, dressed in National costume, was the heroine of the day and was welcomed by the Mayor of Truro for carrying a pitcher of water the similar mileage women have to carry water in their country. This was to advertise the desperate plight of women carrying water for miles in heat ravaged countries, promoting the ACWW ‘s plea for funds, very often for water projects. She raised a huge amount of money. This walk for the Lesotho Water Project was just one of the many schemes we have supported which included the very popular International days where we studied the customs and culture of those countries. There is an excellent item by Amanda in the current CN.