By Sheila Goldsworthy
CORNISH members were delighted to see the national chairman sitting among us at the annual council meeting at Truro last month. Jeryl Stone made a great impression chatting with the members in an informal style rather than a remote position on a platform. Her forward in the monthly WI Life makes good reading involving in a range of cardinal issues which the WI support.
Members certainly enjoyed that meeting held the Hall For Cornwall where we heard one speaker from further afield Esme Young part of BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee and Matthew Kenworthy-Gomes, CEO of Cornwall Pride. We were entertained with an outstanding musical performance, when Bryhers Boys sang many of the songs with which we are familiar in Cornwall. A robust round applause showed how much they were appreciated
This was the last meeting for Helen Kestle in her role as chairman of the CFWI, and she was warmly thanked for her dedication and hard work. The next three years start off with a new venture with two chairmen sharing the role, with Liz Baker covering the east of the county and Margaret Johnson the west. The two vice chairmen are Pam Selly and Mary Thompson, so we wish them good fortune for the days ahead. More good news, with congratulations to Mary Thompson and Margaret Edgcumbe who have qualified to become WI Advisors. Best wishes go to three former advisors that have now retired, namely Liz Anderson, Barbara Corbett and Kathy Reed who all also served as county chairmen. Members are very grateful for all their support and expertise over the years.
It is very good to see that ACWW is gaining more publicity and relevance, in Cornwall. We now have anew representative, Amanda Penk, which will underline the eminence of this organisation. Many WI’s still raise funds for ACWW and now will be able to invite her to talk at their meetings. Many remember the phrase “Pennies for Friendship” and when the slogan changed to “Coins for friendship” it did not have the same ring about it. Cornish WI members have faithfully supported projects to help other women throughout the world and Dorothy Oxley the former CFWI assistant secretary walked a “Sponsored Walk” from Falmouth to Truro, (to County House, then at Strangways Terrace.) Dorothy, dressed in National costume, was the heroine of the day and was welcomed by the Mayor of Truro for carrying a pitcher of water the similar mileage women have to carry water in their country. This was to advertise the desperate plight of women carrying water for miles in heat ravaged countries, promoting the ACWW ‘s plea for funds, very often for water projects. She raised a huge amount of money. This walk for the Lesotho Water Project was just one of the many schemes we have supported which included the very popular International days where we studied the customs and culture of those countries. There is an excellent item by Amanda in the current CN.
It’s Allsop Cup time again when this very pre eminent award which is run every five years has the title Go Wild for Wildlife. Based on the concern that nature is seriously declining across the UK, there are very alarming statistics which tell us that one in six species are in danger of extinction. There is an excellent description of all the facts and figures in the CN. The competition runs from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To enter the competition a minimum of four members working as a group can present the results of their study from written reports, including illustrations, charts and photographs, to craft items and digital media. WI members have always excelled at this competition and the information they gather will be an invaluable source of knowledge for the CWT and other organisations striving to save our wild life.
Now its chillier we seem to be drinking more coffee, which in many ways is an advantage because we can be reminded every time we buy Fairtrade Coffee we are contributing “Real Change” driven by coffee farmers and workers to help transform their lives and support their communities. Around 125-million people world wide depend on the coffee we are drinking so when WI members choose Fairtrade we contribute to a more sustainable future and are part of a global community fighting for a fairer and better world.
There is still plenty of space at our annual carol concert, this year being held at St Hydroc Church Lanhydrock, Bodmin. This is always such a memorable event in the WI calendar, and sets exactly the right tone for WI members at the start of the Christmas festivities. Is there a more scenic and peaceful setting to recount the Christmas story? Lanhydrock is one of our Cornish gems! A reminder of the time and date; 3pm on Friday, December 13.
For any further information on any of these subjects contact 01872 272843.