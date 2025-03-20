Q: We’re planning a summer getaway to Greece, and I’m worried we’ll forget something important which could ruin the holiday. What steps can we take to make sure we’re fully protected and prepared if anything goes wrong?
A: Booking a holiday can be overwhelming, especially if it’s been a while since you last went away. It’s unlikely anything will go wrong, but here’s a simple checklist to ensure you can relax knowing you’re protected from the unexpected.
Check your passport is in date. Renewing your passport can take several weeks and isn’t something to leave until the last minute. Check the validity of your passport for your trip at GOV.UK by finding out the entry requirements of the country you’re travelling to. If you’re visiting Europe, bear in mind that EU countries don’t accept passports more than 10 years old - including those issued pre-Brexit, which may have longer expiry dates.
Know your rights if something goes wrong. If your flight’s delayed long enough - usually two to four hours, depending on the journey - your airline must provide access to food and drink vouchers, phone calls and emails, and accommodation if you’re delayed overnight. If it’s cancelled, you’re legally entitled to a full refund or replacement flight to help you get to your destination. You’re also entitled to compensation if your airline delays, loses or damages your checked-in luggage.
Get travel insurance. Although it’s an extra expense, travel insurance can cover things like flight delays and lost luggage, cancellations and medical emergencies. Citizens Advice recommends getting insurance as soon as you book to make sure you're covered right away - but always check first to see if an existing insurance policy, or your bank account, covers what you need for your holiday, so you don’t splash out unnecessarily.
Need advice on a consumer problem? Visit the Citizens Advice website.