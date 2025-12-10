But what became of Packwood after the trial? He returned to his hometown of Camelford and, on September 2, 1904, at an auction held in the King’s Arms Hotel, Camelford, sold his freehold interest in a block of five shops, with accommodation and garden. In the 1911 census Packwood gave his occupation an ‘Assistant Surveyor of Roads’ with the Colonial Civil Service in the Gold Coast, South Africa. A double tragedy in 1918 may be the reason for Packwood making the Gold Coast his permanent home: his wife had died aged only 44 and his eldest son, a year after being discharged from the Royal Engineers as ‘wounded’, died on October 31, aged 25. Packwood himself died at the Government Rest House, Sekondi, Gold Coast, West Africa on April 21, 1929 aged 60.