ON April 6, 1903 John Trelease, a ‘Credit Draper’ of Russell Street, claimed £50 damages in Liskeard County Court from George Henry Packwood, his former employee, of Hong Kong Cottages, New Road.
Trelease’s business was selling cloth and clothing by spreading the cost over several weeks. Packwood was employed on a full-time basis to collect the payments from the customers’ homes and try to sell more of Trelease’s goods. It came to light that Packwood was devoting very little time to selling his employer’s goods and was in fact selling his own goods, including boots, shoes and even furniture to Trelease’s customers. Packwood was dismissed! After careful consideration, His Honour Judge Granger awarded only £20 damages plus costs.
Trelease ran a successful business as a Draper and Outfitter from Russell House in Russell Street and advertised extensively; in July 1901 his ‘New Summer Patterns were now ready, good value in General Drapery and Ladies Tailor-made costumes’. In December 1902 for sale were ‘Blankets, a Special Lot, from 10s and 6d per Pair, Carriage Paid, Cash only’. Trelease died at the early age of 41 in 1909, in his obituary he was described as a Liberal, was interested in educational affairs, was a member of the local hospital committee and a supporter of the Liskeard Literary Institution.
But what became of Packwood after the trial? He returned to his hometown of Camelford and, on September 2, 1904, at an auction held in the King’s Arms Hotel, Camelford, sold his freehold interest in a block of five shops, with accommodation and garden. In the 1911 census Packwood gave his occupation an ‘Assistant Surveyor of Roads’ with the Colonial Civil Service in the Gold Coast, South Africa. A double tragedy in 1918 may be the reason for Packwood making the Gold Coast his permanent home: his wife had died aged only 44 and his eldest son, a year after being discharged from the Royal Engineers as ‘wounded’, died on October 31, aged 25. Packwood himself died at the Government Rest House, Sekondi, Gold Coast, West Africa on April 21, 1929 aged 60.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow
• The town’s museum has a wealth of local knowledge and history on display. It’s website explains: “In the early 1980s, an exhibition of local historical memorabilia and information was staged in the town’s Guildhall. Following much investigation and discussion, including a public meeting, the town council endorsed plans and provided the funds to set up a one room museum on the ground floor of the town’s Public Hall...In the late 1990s, the Town Council started looking for more spacious premises to enable the museum to continue its growth...On May 2, 2002, the museum was unofficially opened by the town mayor and on June 6, 2002, it was officially opened by HRH Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall.” To learn more about what is on display visit liskeardmuseum.com
