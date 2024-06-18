On the run-up to the opening night Sterts are holding three separate 'Community Days' starting on Saturday, June 22, with an 'Open Day' at Liskeard Library, from 10am until 1pm, when a small team from the production will meet with visitors to discuss the project and upcoming Sterts productions, visitors can also take part in craft activities and also have the opportunity to dress in period costumes under the guidance of their costume designer Trish.