Conservative – Sheryll Murray
Last week I took time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Saltash, Torpoint and Millbrook. We must never forget the sacrifice they made so we can have the freedoms we have today.
I am pleased there have been a number of announcements by the government. In particular the Prime Minister came to Liskeard to launch the policy to deliver 100,000 more apprenticeships by the end of the next parliament. This will make sure we continue with the rollout of the successful apprenticeship program which since 2010 has seen over 5.8-million people get the skills and opportunities they deserve. This will ensure young people have the skills they need to get good, secure jobs.
I am proud of our record of supporting veterans – but I want to see a clear plan to make sure the UK remains the best place in the world to be a veteran. That is why I am pleased the Conservatives have set out a clear new plan for veterans, including a new Veterans’ Bill to enshrine veterans’ rights, a dedicated minister, extending tax breaks for businesses that employ veterans, and cheaper railcards – recognising and rewarding veterans throughout their lifetimes.
Liberal Democrat — Colin Martin
I moved to Liskeard nineteen years ago to work for Colin Breed, (South East Cornwall’s Liberal Democrat MP from 1997 to 2010). Colin was observant, curious and thoughtful: He figured out how to get things done, like securing funding for the Dobwalls bypass and establishing the “Grocery Code” to protect farmers from abuse by supermarkets.
Colin’s selfless and effective community service inspired me to stand for election too; and after working for a Cornish fuel poverty charity; running a social enterprise; and working as a maths teacher, I gained a comprehensive understanding of local issues. In 2017, I was elected as the Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel, and I have used this platform to lead successful campaigns, such as creating an independent “Cornwall Climate Commission” and passing four new laws to control the spread of holiday homes.
Our Conservative MP has failed to secure any funding for the Tamar Crossings or the deadly A38, and has left local farmers and fishers facing financial ruin.
If you elect me to serve you in Parliament, I will work tirelessly to abolish the Tamar Tolls and deliver safe roads; affordable homes; a thriving, green economy; and public services we can all be proud of.
Labour – Anna Gelderd
It was great to be in Looe last week, a coastal town that owes so much to our rich fishing heritage. The pilchard fleet with their iconic sails and of course the pilchard canning factory are long gone, but the proud legacy of local fishing families lives on in this small inshore fleet. These fleets are vital to our coastal communities, not just for the incomes they provide and the families they keep, but also for the wider tourist draw so many offer to our visitors.
Brexit promises of a fairer share, and exclusive use of our waters out to our 12 nautical miles were cast aside during the negotiation and there can be no doubt our fishers were used as bargaining chips and then left high and dry.
What adds salt to the wound is that since then the Conservative government has heaped on home-grown red tape. The cumulative impact of these new rules and burdens, alongside multiple consultations, takes a heavy toll on the financial resilience and mental health of our brave fishermen.
It’s time for change. Just like the NHS and the economy, you cannot trust the Conservatives on fishing.
Reform UK – Paul Wadley
The increase in Tamar Bridge and Ferry Tolls is inexplicably linked and is unacceptable, and two questions must be asked to ensure the future cost-effective operation of both services; How was the Tamar Bridge Operating company allowed to accrue significant debt (£45-million)? What will the councils do differently to drive down the debt by making the service profitable?
The oversight committee should engage an accountant to surgically review the operations of Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry regarding finance and debt reduction and returning the operating company to profitability. Clear direction could then be given to the operating company.
The money being asked for from the Treasury has to come from somewhere, and the MP’s proposal would see money coming to the operating company; however, this only further increases the national debt that you and I then pay from our taxes; there is no magic money tree.
As your MP, I will do things differently. I will work with other MPs, regardless of Party affiliations, to hold both councils accountable. We will keep you informed through regular public progress reports. This is not a quick fix but a crucial step towards resolving the issue.
Green Party — Martin Corney
Why vote Green? Fixing the housing crisis is one good reason. Only we Greens have the brave policy of scrapping right-to-buy. Right-to-buy has crippled council housing and caused virtually no new council housing to be built. This housing shortage has also caused house prices to rocket, making rents unaffordable for ordinary local people.
What if we went beyond just restoring the ability of councils to keep new housing? What if the quality of new council housing was really high? I would campaign for new council housing to be built to Passivhaus standards. I’d even say beyond that that the houses would have solar panels sufficient to generate more than all the electricity needed by the house on average through the year. This would mean negative electricity bills for the council tenants.
Imagine the consequences for the private housing market. They would have to build to the same or better standards or they couldn’t sell to anyone. Similar ideas have been tried in Vienna, Austria where council housing is of the highest standard and immensely desirable.
Yet another reason for the people of South East Cornwall to elect me as MP on July 4.