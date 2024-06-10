It was great to be in Looe last week, a coastal town that owes so much to our rich fishing heritage. The pilchard fleet with their iconic sails and of course the pilchard canning factory are long gone, but the proud legacy of local fishing families lives on in this small inshore fleet. These fleets are vital to our coastal communities, not just for the incomes they provide and the families they keep, but also for the wider tourist draw so many offer to our visitors.