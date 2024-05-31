How productive is your business? It’s a tough one, isn’t it? But learning to identify, understand, and improve your productivity is essential to growing your business.
When looking at GDP per hour worked on a global scale, the UK is around 16 per cent lower than the US and Germany. Regionally though, Cornwall’s productivity stats are much worse – not because we’re unproductive, but because our core sectors: agriculture, hospitality, care and retail, form a large part of our economy and are notoriously patchy where productivity reporting is concerned.
Cornwall Chamber has a big productivity conference coming up in June, which will help Cornwall’s businesses to support employee work/life balance to enhance productivity.
Brilliant speakers will explore different business models and discuss strategies for supporting a more productive workplace, addressing many of the areas that are often overlooked.
The event is aimed at SMEs and early-stage business owners who want to be able to make informed decisions and effectively balance risk with growth objectives.
Join us on Tuesday, June 11, at stunning Scorrier House near Redruth. The day starts at 8.30am with networking, refreshments, and a talk from Frances Tanner, from University of Exeter’s business support team for the Evolve Futures programme.
Delegates can choose one workshop from each set of three. Before lunch we have either Healthy People, Healthy Business with self-proclaimed workplace wellbeing geek, Kirsten Whiting, Improve your Productivity with Simon Nicholson, who has over 30 years of experience in improving productivity through people engagement; or Business Productivity – Work & Wages, with Dr Harry Pitts, Director of Business Engagement & Innovation for Humanities & Social Sciences at the University of Exeter.
After a short break, it’s Workings of the four-day Work Week with managing director and co-founder of Whyfield, Laura Whyte, AI for Business Advantage with Tom Lintern, an Industry Fellow at the University of Exeter focused on helping Cornish businesses to realise the benefits of AI; or Stress Management in the Work Place: Combat Stress in the Moment and the Long Term, with Josh Parkin, one half of the RDA System.
The day closes with a delicious networking lunch.
The Productivity conference is free to attend, just book your place at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/productivity-conference-tickets-901476770287?aff=oddtdtcreator
In other news, the fantastic chamber board have found my replacement and we’ll soon be able to announce that appointment.
Other events to take note of for the coming month: our BIG June breakfast is June 12 at the Cape Cornwall Hotel. For young professionals, our next NEXGEN event is on June 19 at Rollers Roller Rink, Redruth.
Have a brilliant, productive June. As always, do get in touch if you need any kind of business support – if we can’t help you directly, we’ll signpost you to someone who can.