June is always a very busy month for members, and this year in particular the organisational professionalism of our WI teams made two premier events so enjoyable for our members, with the annual meeting at the Royal Albert Hall London and of course the Royal Cornwall show at Wadebridge.
Although annual meetings have been held in different cities through out the UK, nothing can compare with the atmosphere and panache with the Albert Hall, London. The resolution on highlighting the urgency on providing training for more dentists especially to care for children’s dental health was passed by a 95.5 majority. The afternoon discussion concentrated on women suffering domestic abuse. There was also a question and answer interview with Victoria Derbyshire interviewing Melanie B (one of the Spice Girls). Timothy Watson the actor also spoke on his role in the Archers where he played the part of the abusive husband, which he found to be very difficult. It is very satisfying to know the NFWI tackle unpleasant subjects that affect women. Our members enjoyed an excellent meeting. The travel arrangements too were first class, which was so well organised for the Cornish members by Kathy Reed, and then on the actual trip by Liz Anderson, who looked after everyone so well, and made sure everyone was happy and comfortable.
At the Royal Cornwall Show everyone was heading in one direction where our marquee was of course a prime target for our members to witness at first hand the talent and skill that embraces our membership. The stalls as usual were busy, busy, busy. Everyone found something to purchase and appreciated a cup of tea and the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The competition for the Royal Cornwall Cup, entitled “Sea Fever” portraying the poem by John Masefield was a staged exhibit using both their skills and imagination based on this poem which included five stated items. The winner was Ladock, 2nd Pendeen, 3rd St. Neot and District. 4th Betjemen Belles, St Breward, Lanivet, and St. Kew.( 4 Fourths) The Rosemary Slee Award for the Best Cookery was won by Angela Bluett, St. Kew. The Yvonne Toms Award for Best Craft was won by Jude Hayes, St Neot. The Nan Collier Award for the best Floral Art was won by Sue Hocking, Pendeen. This year the competition for the Barbara Reed Trophy, invited members to make a bag from recycled material, and was won by Sarah McGowan- Grampound. 2nd Tamsyn Williamson-Gillie,- Mevagissey, and 3rd Marie Farey-Mylor and Flushing. The Floral Art Competition winners for the Wadebridge Cup entitled ”Treasures of the Sea” Eli Ward-Trevone. Smale Cup entitled “Sea Mist” 1st Tasman Williamson-Gillie-Mevagissey. 2nd Alison Patel- Trevone. Penponds Cup entitled “Ocean Waves”, Zena Preen, Trevone. Pat Ward Novice Cup entitled “A Seaside Garden”, Megan Birch, Pendeen. The Best Floral Art Award (perpetual) in these classes was won by Zena Preen for the Penponds Cup.
There is still plenty of time to apply for the other appealing events this summer for instance, Cornish Nature Day on September 5, Apple Day on September 20, Really Useful Day (on membership matters) September 27. On cookery and craft there is the intriguing title of “Shall I put an Air Fryer in my Trolly?” on September 12. Secrets of the Luxulyan Valley on Thursday, September 26, (a two hour walk) There are also many diverse competitions to enter. A wealth of entertainment and education awaits the members. For further details of any of these events contact County House 01872 272843.
Cornish members have always supported Fairtrade, especially when Fairtrade Days were organised by the WI previously. Fairtrade celebrated its 30th anniversary on June 12 in Fairtrade Week.