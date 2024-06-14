At the Royal Cornwall Show everyone was heading in one direction where our marquee was of course a prime target for our members to witness at first hand the talent and skill that embraces our membership. The stalls as usual were busy, busy, busy. Everyone found something to purchase and appreciated a cup of tea and the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The competition for the Royal Cornwall Cup, entitled “Sea Fever” portraying the poem by John Masefield was a staged exhibit using both their skills and imagination based on this poem which included five stated items. The winner was Ladock, 2nd Pendeen, 3rd St. Neot and District. 4th Betjemen Belles, St Breward, Lanivet, and St. Kew.( 4 Fourths) The Rosemary Slee Award for the Best Cookery was won by Angela Bluett, St. Kew. The Yvonne Toms Award for Best Craft was won by Jude Hayes, St Neot. The Nan Collier Award for the best Floral Art was won by Sue Hocking, Pendeen. This year the competition for the Barbara Reed Trophy, invited members to make a bag from recycled material, and was won by Sarah McGowan- Grampound. 2nd Tamsyn Williamson-Gillie,- Mevagissey, and 3rd Marie Farey-Mylor and Flushing. The Floral Art Competition winners for the Wadebridge Cup entitled ”Treasures of the Sea” Eli Ward-Trevone. Smale Cup entitled “Sea Mist” 1st Tasman Williamson-Gillie-Mevagissey. 2nd Alison Patel- Trevone. Penponds Cup entitled “Ocean Waves”, Zena Preen, Trevone. Pat Ward Novice Cup entitled “A Seaside Garden”, Megan Birch, Pendeen. The Best Floral Art Award (perpetual) in these classes was won by Zena Preen for the Penponds Cup.