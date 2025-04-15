Good news for all the floral art and gardening enthusiasts!
The newly revived and reformed floral art sub committee under its new title “Flowers and Gardens” has its first event on Friday, June 13, at The Flower Patch (Cornwall Country Flowers), Mylor Bridge. TR11 5NX.
This promises to be a most enjoyable afternoon where new committee member, Ali Menary has invited members to visit their garden and hear what they provide at their flower farm, welcoming everyone with a cup of tea and coffee before an introduction to the garden and tour of the flower farm. Members will then have the opportunity to create their own hand posies to take home as well as having a slice of delicious home made cake. Cost £15. There is a very comprehensive description of this afternoon in this month’s County News.
It is hoped this will be the start of many more successful events, especially as this committee has the very experienced and steady hand of Edna Trudgeon as their adviser. What can be more satisfying than meeting up with other gardening devotees in a delightful garden, full of WI members!
Royal Cornwall Show time is just around the corner (June 5 to 7) and Margaret Johnson is still happy to accept handmade items for the Market Stall, in our WI Marquee such as woodworking, pokerwork, glass engraving, paperwork, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, jewellery, in fact all the handicraft skills that WI members excel at. Margaret is also asking for donations of fine lightweight scarves, we all have one or two of those, tucked in a drawer, perhaps given as present that doesn’t take our fancy anymore. There is also a request for help to staff the stall for a shift during the show. Again another fulfilling opportunity to meet up with other WI members at our showcase marquee where all the talents of our WI members are on display, and the ever enjoyable cup of coffee is readily available to enable us to sit, as well as rest those weary feet.
Is Friday, May 2, in your diary? Again this is another opportunity for members to meet up and even chat. This is the annual coffee morning with the co-chairs to raise funds for the ever-increasing cost of the marquee at the show, and it’s free. The venue is the Shire Hall Bodmin and as usual there are multiple stalls, and historically scrumptious WI refreshments.
Now that summer should be on its way it’s time to take the camera out again and show Cornwall at its best for the Greeves Cup Photography Competition. The classes are: Cornish Coast; Cornwall’s Heritage; A Portrait (person or animal); Weather Watch; Movement; An Abstract Composition.
The winning photograph will be displayed at the annual council meeting, and the best entry over all will be awarded the Greeves Trophy. There are full entry details in the County News. For further details of any of these events, contact 01872 272843.