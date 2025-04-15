Royal Cornwall Show time is just around the corner (June 5 to 7) and Margaret Johnson is still happy to accept handmade items for the Market Stall, in our WI Marquee such as woodworking, pokerwork, glass engraving, paperwork, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, jewellery, in fact all the handicraft skills that WI members excel at. Margaret is also asking for donations of fine lightweight scarves, we all have one or two of those, tucked in a drawer, perhaps given as present that doesn’t take our fancy anymore. There is also a request for help to staff the stall for a shift during the show. Again another fulfilling opportunity to meet up with other WI members at our showcase marquee where all the talents of our WI members are on display, and the ever enjoyable cup of coffee is readily available to enable us to sit, as well as rest those weary feet.