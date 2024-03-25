The State Pension has been in the news a lot recently for several reasons.
One of the main things I have campaigned on over the years is for the government to retain the triple lock for the State Pension.
It was introduced by the coalition government in 2010, but there has been debate over whether it can continue in the long-term future due to its costs.
I have been clear in conversations with colleagues in government that retention of the Triple Lock, particularly while we are experiencing cost of living pressures, has never been more important.
The Government has listened over the past couple of years and kept the Triple Lock. Last year saw the largest ever increase of the State Pension, with a 10.1 per cent increase in April 2023, and next month will see another significant increase, with a rise of 8.5 per cent from April 2024. Combined this means the state pension will have risen by around £1,800 in this time. It is absolutely right that we provide pensioners with these increases during these difficult times.
But now we are looking to the future, with a General Election due later this year, and I was delighted to see over the weekend that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has now publicly committed to retaining the State Pension Triple Lock as a Manifesto commitment should the Conservatives win the next election.
As we have seen with the continuing fall in inflation and economic growth indicators brought about by the Chancellor’s sensible management of the economy, this is happening and therefore I am pleased that the Government is doing the right thing and committing to the Triple Lock under a future Conservative Government.
I do understand that some people are frustrated that the Personal Allowance, the amount you can earn before paying tax, will not be going up this year. This is a difficult but necessary decision to maintain income tax thresholds until April 2028 to ensure the tax system supports strong public finances. That being said, the Government has increased the Personal Allowance by over 40 per cent in real terms since 2010, ensuring some of the lowest earners do not pay income tax. Thanks to the PA, in 2021/22 around 30 per cent of earners did not pay tax.
Also in the news last week was the outcome of the Ombudsman’s investigation into issues with the Department for Work and Pensions communicating with women born in the 1950’s over State Pension changes.
The Ombudsman’s report had previously concluded that maladministration under the last Labour Government between 2005/07 has caused injustice, and their report into the DWP’s communication of the changes is now complete and will be put before Parliament. The Government will consider the Ombudsman’s report and respond in due course, having cooperated fully throughout the investigation.
As ever, if I can be of assistance on any matter, my office is available for any constituents needing help, advice or guidance telephone: 01726 829379 or email: [email protected]
Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay