Last week in Looe it was a pleasure to open the new banking hub in the Sardine Factory with Looe mayor Cllr Tony Smith and Councillor Armand Toms. Throughout the week at the banking hub people can pay cash in or take money out – including coins, pay in cheques, or check your balance and business customers can exchange banknotes for coins. At certain times each bank involved has an advisor on hand who can help with issues such as money management, digital banking, fraud and scams advice, bereavement and power of attorney assistance and also payments and transfers. On Monday it is Natwest, on Tuesday it is Barclays, on Wednesday it is Lloyds, on Thursday it is HSBC in the morning and on Thursday afternoon it is Santander. The banking hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. It is essential that awe make use of this banking hub when we can to show there is demand for this service in Looe. It is a fantastic addition to the town and I would like to wish it every success. I would like to thank all those who worked so hard to make it a reality.
Many of you will know that I, along with my Cornish MP colleagues have been pushing hard for a compensation scheme for fishermen who relied on catching Pollack at this time of year. I am pleased to report that the Secretary of State Steve Barclay and the Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer have listened to our pleas and have acted. Fishers most impacted by restrictions placed on the catching of pollack will be able to take advantage of a new compensation scheme.
It is part of the government’s work to back the British fishers, building a modern and resilient industry underpinned by sustainable fish stocks and a healthy marine environment. Under the compensation scheme set out by the Secretary of State, those who were reliant on pollack for at least 30 per cent of their 2023 income will receive compensation equal to 50 per cent of the total value of pollack landings they made in 2023 in Western Waters Area 7 (which includes the area around Cornwall). Income will be verified using landings data held by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO). The scheme will be administered by the MMO, who will get in contact directly with eligible vessel owners over the coming weeks to provide further details on how they can access the compensation.
There has been no doubt that we have had a lot of rain recently and the government has recently opened the Farming Recovery Fund to support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding this winter but Cornwall is not one of the areas covered. I appeal to farmers to get in touch if they have been adversely affected so I can submit this evidence to the Farming Minister in the hope that he can assess this and include Cornwall if necessary. As always please email [email protected]
Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP for South East Cornwall