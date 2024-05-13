Last weekend I attended a Songs of Praise Concert with the The Polperro Fishermen’s Choir held in Looe Lifeboat Station raising money for the RNLI.
Following the concert I attended the short Looe Fisherman’s Remembrance service on Looe Quay. It was good to be joined by The Polperro Fishermen’s Choir, Looe’s mayor, his deputy and many councillors, Harbour Commissioners and residents. This was one of many services held across the country on Sunday to mark National Fisheries Memorial Day. I was able to lay a wreath with my daughter to my late husband Neil who lost his life aboard his fishing vessel. Neil’s brother Ian Murray with his cousin Wendy also laid a wreath in his memory. Dave Haines also laid a wreath in memory of his brother and flowers were laid in memory of Andrew Bartlett who sadly passed away at sea at the end of last year. I would like to thank the Rev Ben Morgan-Lundie for leading the service, The Polperro Fishermen’s Choir for singing the hymns and the Harbour Commissioners for all their organisation. I would also like to thank The Catch fish and chip shop for allowing us to use the space just outside their restaurant where the plaque is and for supplying the power for the choir’s organ.
Last Friday I attended the Saltash mayor making. I would like to congratulate Cllr Julia Peggs on becoming the mayor and Cllr Rachel Bullock on becoming the deputy mayor and look forward to working with them for the good of the town. At the ceremony pennies and fruit where thrown to the young people gathered outside. It was announced that this is an ancient tradition held at the mayor making.
Earlier in the day I met with Great Western Rail and local councillors at Saltash Station to discuss how the station can be improved to allow for better access to the trains. Great Western Rail agreed to look at what could be done to improve access and will draw up some plans which can be looked at in a future meeting.
On Wednesday at Prime Minister’s questions I raised the fact that the government had announced plans to control welfare and get people back to work, to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP and passed legislation to get flights off to Rwanda. These were all issues which have been raised with me on the doorsteps as I have been knocking on doors across the constituency.
In Westminster I also attended a Rural Crime Roundtable with the Home Secretary, the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, and the Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries, the Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP. This is an incredibly important issue for our rural areas and it was good to be able to talk about some of the issues that have been faced in South East Cornwall. I know our Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez takes rural crime seriously and I will continue to ensure that this important issue is raised at the highest levels.