Following the concert I attended the short Looe Fisherman’s Remembrance service on Looe Quay. It was good to be joined by The Polperro Fishermen’s Choir, Looe’s mayor, his deputy and many councillors, Harbour Commissioners and residents. This was one of many services held across the country on Sunday to mark National Fisheries Memorial Day. I was able to lay a wreath with my daughter to my late husband Neil who lost his life aboard his fishing vessel. Neil’s brother Ian Murray with his cousin Wendy also laid a wreath in his memory. Dave Haines also laid a wreath in memory of his brother and flowers were laid in memory of Andrew Bartlett who sadly passed away at sea at the end of last year. I would like to thank the Rev Ben Morgan-Lundie for leading the service, The Polperro Fishermen’s Choir for singing the hymns and the Harbour Commissioners for all their organisation. I would also like to thank The Catch fish and chip shop for allowing us to use the space just outside their restaurant where the plaque is and for supplying the power for the choir’s organ.