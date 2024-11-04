"Lifeblood" is marked by its departure from the conventional guitar-heavy sound associated with the Manics. James Dean Bradfield’s vocals glide smoothly over lush synth layers and reverb-soaked guitar lines. Tracks like "Empty Souls" and "A Song for Departure" reveal a clear influence from the new wave and post-punk sounds of the '80s, especially bands like Echo & the Bunnymen and New Order. However, Bradfield’s vocal performance adds a warmth that anchors these influences, lending the album a unique blend of warmth and detachment. "Empty Souls," in particular, is one of the standout tracks, blending haunting lyrics with an infectious melody. The line “collapsing like the twin towers, falling down like April showers” carries a weighty post-9/11 resonance, a nod to the darkness permeating the early 2000s.