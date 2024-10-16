There are a few different moth caterpillars that can be seen now on the hedgerows and in the garden. The easiest to spot is the caterpillar of the pale tussock moth which is almost completely pale yellow and very hairy, with a red sharp spike-like tail. Its face is almost completely hidden. The brown-tail moth has a black bodied caterpillar that has multiple red, white and yellow markings and tufts of light brown hair. I spotted both of these caterpillars on a walk around the village.