It's finally arrived! 'Lights Up' Weekend is here and kicking off with...
Looe Lantern Parade
This coming Friday, November 29, sees Looe's annual procession, setting off from the Millpool Car Park at 6.30pm.
Led by the fabulous St Pinnock Band it will head across the town bridge, along Fore Street and Higher Market Street and onto the seafront where the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow team will be on hand to support the switch on and provide all the classic seasonal music for what is expected to be a huge turnout!
The countdown to the 'switch-on' is scheduled for 7.30pm with the iconic 'Big Red Button' being pressed by our very own Carnival Royalty Beatrix Trebilcock, Isabelle Barker and Morrigan Kenney.
Please note, many of the towns' shops will be open late, Millpool car park will be free of charge from 4pm and there will be special access granted through the current roadworks on Polperro Road with traffic lights in place from 5.30pm until 9.30pm.
Liskeard 'Lights Up'
Saturday, November 30, sees a number of fabulous daytime events with the free 'Family Trail' starting at Stuart House, festive fun at Liskeard Library, Street Entertainment throughout the town and also decoration making at Liskeard Museum
In the early evening Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will kick off the proceedings with a selection of popular tracks and seasonal tunes from our position outside Webbs House.
At 5.30pm the Extravaganza Lantern Parade leaves the Cattle Market, led by Liskeard's Silver Band.
At 6.25pm Cllr David Braithwaite and Rod Sheaff will start the countdown in Cornish and perform the grand 'switch-on' of the Xmas Tree and town lights using the iconic 'Big Red Button.'
This will be followed by a firework display courtesy of Liskeard Traders Association.
Please note, we will have a limited supply of ear plugs for those who might prefer to use them.
The evening continues with more music in the square from The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow, events at the Museum and Library plus further entertainment and food vendors in the Cattle Market including Louise School of Dance and Caradon Youth Theatre, all wrapping up around 8pm.
Late Night Shopping in Looe
Thursdays, December 5, 12 and 19, will see additional late night shopping opportunities in the town with The Millpool Car park being free of charge from 4pm and a number of fun activities organised for young people.
Note: There will also be will be special access granted through the current roadworks on Polperro Road with traffic lights in place from 3.30pm until 9.30pm.
On each of these evenings Liskeard and Looe Radio will be joined in the Rose Garden by a number of street performers including Keltique, St Pinnocks Band, Sheila's School of Dance and Juliet and Steve's seasonal songs.
Finally, at 7pm on December 13 and 14, Sheila's School of Dance, Looe, celebrates it's 30th Anniversary Xmas Show at Tencreek Holiday Park.
Mike Allsopp
Freelance broadcaster and presenter director Liskeard & Looe Radio