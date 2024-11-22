One of the most rewarding parts of being your MP is meeting young people and hearing their perspectives. Last week, I visited Liskeard School and Community College, where I met an enthusiastic group of students with brilliant questions! From improving transport to achieving carbon neutrality, their thoughtfulness left me inspired and even more determined to deliver for South East Cornwall.
Special mention to Peter, our local youth councillor, who was among the students. Peter and his classmates are heading to Westminster soon, and I look forward to welcoming them to Parliament. With Labour’s commitment to lowering the voting age to 16 at the next election, many of these students will have the chance to vote for the first time. It’s so important to me that they feel heard, as they are already shaping South East Cornwall’s future.
Here are some standout questions from my visit:
"As a backbench MP do you feel you have much power?"
Absolutely. Backbench MPs can make a real difference by championing local issues and working collaboratively across Parliament. I’m proud to champion South East Cornwall’s needs and bring our voice to the national stage.
"What is it like in the Houses of Parliament?"
It’s an incredible experience. The history is awe-inspiring, and it’s a privilege to fight for South East Cornwall in such an iconic place. That said, there’s plenty of paperwork and late nights too!
"How can we improve transport in the area?"
Improving transport is one of my top priorities. From pushing for more reliable bus services to campaigning for better infrastructure, I’m working with local councils and transport providers to address this.
"How do you plan to achieve Carbon Neutral in 2050?"
Achieving carbon neutrality is critical, and it starts locally. I’m advocating for renewable energy projects, supporting sustainable transport solutions, and ensuring Cornwall plays a leading role in tackling climate change.
The Ggvernment’s recent education announcements reflect this same commitment to building a brighter future for our children. Expanding funded childcare hours for children from nine months, backed by an additional £1.8-billion investment by 2025/26, will make a real difference for working families. Mainstream school budgets will rise by £2.3-billion next year, with £1-billion specifically allocated to high-needs education. These measures will ensure children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) get the tailored support they deserve.
On a festive note, I’m delighted to launch my first Christmas card competition for children across the constituency! It’s a wonderful chance for young artists to let their creativity shine, and I can’t wait to see their designs. Check out my social media pages for full details or speak to staff at your school. The deadline for entries is Friday, December 6.
Thank you to the students for their warm welcome and brilliant questions. You are the future of South East Cornwall, and it’s a privilege to represent you.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall