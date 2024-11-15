NEWS of the proposed closure of Liskeard's Post Office has been met with alarm and frustration by many in our community — and rightly so. As one of the councillors for Liskeard, I share these concerns and have already jointly written with Cllr Jane Pascoe to the Post Office chairman, urging an immediate consultation with local stakeholders to find a solution.
The Post Office is not just a business; it is a lifeline for many in Liskeard and across South East Cornwall. With a population of around 10,000 in Liskeard and over 40,000 in the surrounding area depending on the town for services, the impact of this closure would be devastating. The Post Office provides essential banking, bill payment, and other financial services, particularly critical as high street banks have all but vanished. NatWest, Barclays, HSBC, and soon Lloyds Bank have shut their doors, leaving our community increasingly isolated from these basic needs.
The Business Minister has stated the government expects the Post Office to consult widely before making decisions that affect communities. Yet learning of this proposal through the media, rather than through direct communication is poor form. A government-owned business must do better in engaging with its stakeholders, particularly when the stakes for a town like Liskeard are so high.
This closure would hit the most vulnerable hardest — elderly residents, small business owners, and those without access to online banking. Moreover, it risks further eroding our high street. The impact is likely to not only be social, but economic too. We know that visits to services like the doctors surgery, library and post office create numerous other linked trips to other businesses in the town centre, such as retail shops and cafes. The impact of any reduction in footfall to our town centre will inevitably be felt across the wider economy of Liskeard.
However, this is not just about losses; it is about opportunity. As banks disappear, Post Offices can and should fill the gap left behind. They can be reimagined as modern hubs for financial services, community interaction, and even small-scale retail, sustaining their relevance in the digital age.
I have called for an urgent meeting with the Post Office’s leadership and other stakeholders. Together, we must find a viable path to keep this essential service in Liskeard town centre. This is not just a practical fight but a symbolic one—about safeguarding the fabric of our community and the rights of people in rural areas to equal access to public services.
The government, Post Office leadership, and the local community must work in partnership. I will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of Liskeard and its people. This is a battle we cannot afford to lose.
Nick Cracker
Conservative Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard