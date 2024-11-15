This closure would hit the most vulnerable hardest — elderly residents, small business owners, and those without access to online banking. Moreover, it risks further eroding our high street. The impact is likely to not only be social, but economic too. We know that visits to services like the doctors surgery, library and post office create numerous other linked trips to other businesses in the town centre, such as retail shops and cafes. The impact of any reduction in footfall to our town centre will inevitably be felt across the wider economy of Liskeard.