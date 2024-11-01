SE Cornwall has many small businesses, being an employer in Liskeard for 46 years I fully understand and sympathise with them. Let’s be clear; when the government announce an increase in the National minimum wage, it costs them nothing. It is the employer who must find the increase and the employee who will pay them more tax. The hike to the employers National Insurance contribution, a tax on jobs, will cripple these same employers. I fear jobs will be lost and more businesses will fail.