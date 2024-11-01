Last week, like many others I waited for the Chancellor of Exchequer to make her announcements with trepidation, because I didn’t believe that this government have any real knowledge of the hardship in rural areas.
The daughter of a farmer, I am a former business owner and now a pensioner, I do fully understand the financial impact that the Budget will have on the working people in our rural community.
Through their lack of understanding of rural life and the decision to change to Agricultural Property Tax Relief, the Labour government has betrayed our local farming families. They work tirelessly, sometimes in isolation, in severe weather and dangerous conditions to feed our nation. At the stroke of a pen the government have destroyed the plans of the next generation of farmers.
Many will have to break up farms, which have been in their stewardship for generations, they will be forced to sell land to pay the inheritance tax, their family farms will no longer be viable.
What did they do to deserve this?
SE Cornwall has many small businesses, being an employer in Liskeard for 46 years I fully understand and sympathise with them. Let’s be clear; when the government announce an increase in the National minimum wage, it costs them nothing. It is the employer who must find the increase and the employee who will pay them more tax. The hike to the employers National Insurance contribution, a tax on jobs, will cripple these same employers. I fear jobs will be lost and more businesses will fail.
What did they do to deserve this?
The Government’s recent harsh decision to cut the Winter Fuel allowance to all pensioners was cruel and will have far reaching health and wellbeing consequences, but a further blow from the Chancellor to increase Capital Gains Tax was delivered to those pensioners who have worked hard, saved and were prudent to have assets.
What did they do to deserve this?
None of them deserved any of this, not the farmers, not the business owners, nor the pensioners.
Despite all the negativity, we are still working hard on the ground to attract to attract new business and investment in the area, like the new business to Liskeard in the former Barclays Bank property. The new owner Samantha Jackson told me she has chosen Liskeard because “It is a perfect location for independent, growing local businesses.” Her award-winning design company, Boost Innovations Ltd, designs and produces breast forms for post mastectomy and breast form wearers and will provide an essential specialist service.
While Labour tax and borrow, Conservatives work hard for their local economy, local community and support entrepreneurs and small business.
Jane Pascoe
Cornwall councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls