Last weekend, we paused to remember the servicemen and women who laid down their lives to protect our democracy. But if we truly want to honour their sacrifice, we need to resist the forces of nationalism that have quietly gained ground over the past quarter-century.
The generation that fought in the Second World War left us more than memories—they gave us institutions designed to safeguard peace and justice. The United Nations was meant to prevent powerful states from preying on weaker ones. NATO was founded to counter aggression from nations like Russia and China. The European Convention on Human Rights protects individuals from government abuses, and the UN Convention on Refugees guarantees a safe haven for those forced to flee.
Today, these institutions are under threat. In America, Donald Trump dismisses their value, undermining the very principles that our veterans fought for. He’s suggested withdrawing support from Ukraine’s war of defence, a stance that only emboldens authoritarian forces, while uncritically supporting Israel’s war of reckless destruction. Here in the UK, we have a Labour Prime Minister too hesitant to call out this behaviour and a Conservative leader eager to make Trump a guest of honour in our Parliament.
Only the Liberal Democrats are willing to challenge this growing tide of nationalism. Our Leader Ed Davey’s response to Trump’s election shows he is not afraid to speak truth to power:
“This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue. The next President of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security. Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them. Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin. Fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before. We must strengthen trade and defence cooperation across Europe to help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do. Now more than ever, we must stand up for the core liberal values of equality, democracy, human rights and the rule of law – at home and around the world.”
To honour the legacy of those who gave their lives, we must do more than remember. We must stand up for the institutions and principles that protect peace and human rights, even when others remain silent. Only by defending these values can we truly say that their sacrifice was not in vain.
Colin Martin
Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath