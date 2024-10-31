Contrary to the views of a letter writer in the Cornish Times about grey squirrels, we love to see them in our garden attempting to get to the bird feeding stations by skilfully crawling along a supporting wire. We have a couple of greys that visit nearly every day and we enjoy watching their acrobatics and determination. We throw hazel nuts and walnuts on the lawn which they quickly pick up and bury for their winter store. It is not unusual to find a nut tree growing among vegetables in the garden where the hidden nuts have been forgotten and taken root.