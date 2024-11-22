Last week marked the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who infamously punched a voter during the 2001 general election campaign. What is often forgotten is that the man he struck was a farm-worker, protesting low agricultural wages. Last week, I joined farmers from across the country protesting (peacefully) in London against the current Labour government's decision to impose inheritance tax on agricultural land. Cornish farmers told me how betrayed they felt by Labour after the party explicitly ruled out such a tax during this year's election campaign.
This week, Cornwall Councillors debated a Conservative motion “Supporting Our Farmers”. But after years of cuts to farm support payments, barriers to trade with the EU, restrictions on recruiting overseas workers and signing unfair trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, it will take more than a token Council motion for farmers to turn back to the Conservatives.
Labour hasn't just hurt farmers: In June, Plymouth MP Luke Pollard said "I'm proud to back our Forces, veterans and their families" and asked for their votes because "I fought to save Plymouth-based HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark from being scrapped". But now as Armed Forces Minister he says he supports scrapping these two ships! This is yet another slap in the face, following a series of broken promises: from the cuts in winter fuel allowances for pensioners, hikes in employers' National Insurance contributions, and a 50% increase in bus fares.
Back in 2001, Labour's Prime Minister, Tony Blair, famously dismissed Prescott's punch as "John being John." Fast forward to today, and we're witnessing a series of "Labour being Labour" moments as they break promises to pensioners, rural communities, small businesses and the armed forces. But there is an alternative. The Liberal Democrats propose a fairer approach: taxing big banks, tech giants, and fossil fuel companies to fund public services and fill the financial black hole left by the irresponsible Conservative government. This way, we can ease the burden on pensioners, farmers and small businesses, ensuring a fairer deal for all.
The Liberal Democrats have a long track record of representing rural communities, supporting our armed forces, protecting pensioners and backing small businesses. Labour may have surprised many by winning rural seats in the last election, but it was clearly a vote against the Conservatives rather than a vote for Labour. Now, as Labour takes these voters for granted, it's clear that the Liberal Democrats remain the true champions of these communities. We're standing firm, fighting for a fairer, more just future for all. Let's turn these slaps in the face into a wake-up call for change. It’s time for a party that truly understands and champions rural Britain.
Colin Martin
Liberal Democrat Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath