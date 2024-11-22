The Liberal Democrats have a long track record of representing rural communities, supporting our armed forces, protecting pensioners and backing small businesses. Labour may have surprised many by winning rural seats in the last election, but it was clearly a vote against the Conservatives rather than a vote for Labour. Now, as Labour takes these voters for granted, it's clear that the Liberal Democrats remain the true champions of these communities. We're standing firm, fighting for a fairer, more just future for all. Let's turn these slaps in the face into a wake-up call for change. It’s time for a party that truly understands and champions rural Britain.