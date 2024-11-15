THIS week, I had the enormous honour of delivering my maiden speech in the House of Commons as MP for South East Cornwall. Standing in that historic chamber, I felt a deep sense of privilege and responsibility to represent the community I love - a community whose resilience, beauty, and history are matched only by its determination to build a better future.
I began my speech by paying tribute to my predecessors acknowledging their contributions to our constituency. Though our political views differ, we are united in a shared commitment to the people of South East Cornwall. I also reflected on my own journey: from my early life in Yorkshire where I was inspired by political debates with my family, to falling in love with Cornwall’s rugged beauty as a child.
In my speech, I painted a picture of South East Cornwall’s rich natural and cultural heritage, from the ancient moorlands and dramatic coastlines to community traditions like the Saltash May Fair and the Black Prince Parade. I spoke about the economic challenges we face - child poverty, fragile seasonal employment, and soaring house prices - and the resilience of the industries that sustain us: farming, fishing, and tourism. I emphasised that these sectors, integral to our way of life, need greater recognition and support.
The Tamar Bridge, a symbol of connection between Cornwall and the rest of the UK, served as a metaphor in my speech for my approach to politics. I see my role as one of building bridges - between political divides, between rural and urban communities, and between our proud heritage and an exciting future. I committed to advocating for better transport links, enhanced SEND provision, and improved access to healthcare, all of which are critical to addressing inequalities in our constituency.
As an environmentalist, I highlighted South East Cornwall’s unique role in tackling the climate crisis. Cornwall powered Britain’s first industrial revolution, and I believe we are ready to lead a green industrial revolution, harnessing renewable energy and sustainable practices to create jobs and secure our future. I am determined to continue working closely with our farmers and fishers to balance food security with environmental conservation, ensuring that our industries thrive without compromising the health of our ecosystems.
Finally, I shared a personal story about my late mother, whose strength and encouragement inspired me to find purpose in public service. Her belief that everyone can make a positive difference underpins my commitment to breaking down barriers to opportunity.
Delivering my maiden speech was humbling, and I’m not afraid to say it was also an emotional experience, but it left me filled with hope. Together, we can build a South East Cornwall that honours its past while embracing the opportunities of tomorrow.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall