Cornwall’s farmers are the backbone of our rural communities. Their hard work feeds our families, stewards our countryside, and sustains our local economy. Yet, this proud way of life is under threat from the Labour government’s controversial 2024 Autumn Budget.
The so-called 'Family Farm Tax' — stemming from changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) — will impose an effective 20 per cent tax on agricultural assets over £1-million. While the Government claims this will affect only 25 per cent of farms, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) warns that the true impact could be far more widespread, potentially devastating up to half of all working farms.
Cornwall’s deep connection to agriculture makes these changes particularly concerning. Farmers from the Duchy joined their colleagues in London last week to protest against the new policy, and smaller demonstrations were held across the country. Their frustration is understandable, driven by what they see as a betrayal: assurances made before the election that APR and BPR were safe have now been cast aside.
In response to these growing concerns, I am bringing forward a motion titled "Supporting Our Farmers" at next week’s Cornwall Council meeting, co-sponsored by Cllr James Mustoe. This motion aims to demonstrate solidarity with our farmers and calls for urgent action to address the damaging effects of these tax changes.
The motion highlights three key points, firstly the £1-million threshold fails to reflect the realities of farming, where rising land values and the need for substantial assets and machinery make many family farms vulnerable.
Secondly, APR has historically encouraged the active use of farmland. By reducing these incentives, the government risks driving land out of agriculture and into development, eroding our farming heritage.
Finally, with energy costs and production expenses already at record highs, the Family Farm Tax places an unbearable burden on farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Our motion calls on Cornwall Council’s leadership to stand up for our farmers by urging the government to rethink these proposals. We also propose practical steps, including engaging with local farmers to explore how the council can provide support during this challenging period and requesting updates on previous commitments to promote local agriculture.
On a personal level, I am deeply concerned about the message the Labour government is sending to young farmers, my age and younger. What future will there be for farming in twenty-five year’s time? With young people making key life decisions about what career to pursue, or whether to go to agricultural college. It’s this generation that will be most impacted, those just starting out and looking to agriculture for their future livelihoods.
Cornwall Council has a proud history of backing its farmers, and now, more than ever, they need our support. Farming is not just an industry — it is a way of life and the cornerstone of our rural communities. I urge my fellow councillors and residents to stand with me in supporting our farmers and standing up for British agriculture.
Nick Craker
Conservative Cornwall councillor for Liskeard