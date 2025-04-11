One of the most immediate concerns I’ve taken up this week is around post-16 transport to and from Callywith College, where students are losing out due to the college being forced to fund transport costs from its own core education budget. It’s simply wrong that teaching funds are being diverted just to get pupils through the doors. I’ve written to Cornwall Council requesting a meeting with their transport team to find ways we can coordinate solutions - including looking at overlapping public routes and potential reallocation of funding. This is something we urgently need to fix, and I shall keep on the case until things are resolved in a way that benefits all.
In Parliament this week, I pressed Ministers once again for action on Cornwall’s housing crisis, continuing to champion my proposed ‘AirBnB Bill’ - which would close the loophole that allows second home owners to dodge council tax by flipping properties into holiday lets. With over 25,000 families on Cornwall’s housing waiting list and 13,000 second homes (many sitting completely empty for most of, if not all of, the year), enough is enough. The current system is pricing local families out, and I’ll keep the pressure on until this injustice is addressed.
Another key issue that cropped up again this week was adult education. I’ve now written to the
Education Minister to request a meeting about Cornwall Council’s planned closure of Camelford’s Adult Education Centre, which is a blow to people already facing limited transport and fewer opportunities in rural areas. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: we should be expanding educational access, not cutting it back. I’ll be sure to report back on my meeting, hopefully with some positive progress to share.
On an international level, I raised concerns about the denial of entry to two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel. Regardless of party, no UK parliamentarian should be refused entry in this way, and I’ve called on the Government to get urgent answers and refocus efforts on peace and humanitarian support in Gaza.
I was honoured to visit RAF St Mawgan here in North Cornwall, where I spent time with service personnel and heard directly about their vital work. I learned more about survival training and air cadets, as well as the work being done by 505 (Wessex) Reserves Squadron. The contribution of our Armed Forces, both here in the Duchy and abroad, continues to inspire, and I’ll always be a strong voice for those who serve.
Finally, on the sewage crisis, I’ve continued to push South West Water and Ofwat for serious reform. With some constituents facing water bill increases of over 150 per cent (and in other cases, even more!), and with sewage dumping still taking place on our beaches and rivers, it’s clear that both the regulator and the company are failing. I’ve urged people to take part in DEFRA’s Call for Evidence on the matter — which is open until April 23 — and I’ll keep fighting for the accountability and environmental protection we deserve.