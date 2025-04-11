One of the most immediate concerns I’ve taken up this week is around post-16 transport to and from Callywith College, where students are losing out due to the college being forced to fund transport costs from its own core education budget. It’s simply wrong that teaching funds are being diverted just to get pupils through the doors. I’ve written to Cornwall Council requesting a meeting with their transport team to find ways we can coordinate solutions - including looking at overlapping public routes and potential reallocation of funding. This is something we urgently need to fix, and I shall keep on the case until things are resolved in a way that benefits all.