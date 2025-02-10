After a short break, the Liskeard and Looe Radio team will be out and about later this month supporting local events and initiatives.
We kick off on February 28 with a double bill at The Portbyhan Hotel in Looe.
Looe Leaflet Exchange
The inaugural 'Leaflet Exchange' event, starting at 11am, is a great opportunity for local businesses to share information about events, activities and services as well as being an excellent networking opportunity.
Without doubt, businesses work better if they can work together, so this really is a chance not to be missed.
If you’d like a table to promote your business, please contact Peter at www.welcometolooe.com. If you own or manage an accommodation business, please come along on the day and pick up leaflets & businesses cards to share with your own guests. See you there!
Creative Looe Launch Party
The initiative to encourage local creatives to 'get together,' share ideas and 'stir creative juices' starts at 7.30pm with a warm welcome and PA provided by the Liskeard and Looe Radio team.
Local entrepreneur and creative coach Olivia Croce, together with Helen Marks, will lead the presentations held in the hotel's fabulous main restaurant area with, of course, full bar facilities available.
This initiative is the brain-child of deputy mayor Cllr Stephen Remington and just the start of what is hoped will be an upsurge in creative events and opportunities within Looe and the surrounding area.
Looe '10-miler' - Sunday, March 2
The annual race will start at 11am with runners assembling at The Millpool Centre and Liskeard and Looe Radio on hand to provide PA and commentary.
The event beneficiary is the Cornwall Air Ambulance with over £28,000 raised for the cause since 2019.
In its 13th year, the Looe '10-Miler' is not just a race, it’s an experience that immerses you in the heart of this charming town. As you run, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the coastline, the tranquil river, and the lush countryside. The route is designed to challenge and delight, with its mix of flat stretches, gentle hills, and a few more demanding inclines that test your endurance.......and don't forget the Race 'goodie bag' including medal and other bits.
Presenting ppportunities
As a local community radio funded entirely by local sponsors and local council support we are always looking to offer inexpensive radio advertising for local businesses, groups and organisations.
With our much-widened geographical reach and increased listenership there has been no better time to look at promoting yourself locally, and further afield, with us.
Further details via our home page links on www.liskeardlooeradio.com
Have you ever considered being a radio presenter? We have a team of music lovers doing just that from our professional studio in Liskeard...and we have room for more.
If you are interested and could present a regular weekly studio show message me on [email protected]. Full training and support is given.