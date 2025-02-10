In its 13th year, the Looe '10-Miler' is not just a race, it’s an experience that immerses you in the heart of this charming town. As you run, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the coastline, the tranquil river, and the lush countryside. The route is designed to challenge and delight, with its mix of flat stretches, gentle hills, and a few more demanding inclines that test your endurance.......and don't forget the Race 'goodie bag' including medal and other bits.