JUST a few weeks after their triumphant return to the UK the team, comprising of Kim Tolfrey, Sally Crabb, Nathaniel Rothwell and Harry Poulson, who had placed first in the mixed category in what is known as the world's toughest row, the 3,000 mile, transatlantic, race swept along Looe Harbour in a flotilla of local boats to the delight of a small crowd of well-wishers at the RNLI station.