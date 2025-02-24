JUST a few weeks after their triumphant return to the UK the team, comprising of Kim Tolfrey, Sally Crabb, Nathaniel Rothwell and Harry Poulson, who had placed first in the mixed category in what is known as the world's toughest row, the 3,000 mile, transatlantic, race swept along Looe Harbour in a flotilla of local boats to the delight of a small crowd of well-wishers at the RNLI station.
A small reception held at the Sailing Club saw a presentation of their gruelling and often amusing exploits onboard their trusted vessel.
It is hoped that some of the team will join us in the Liskeard and Looe Radio studio for a little insight into, maybe, some of stories as yet unrecounted.
Looe 10-mile race - March 2
An expected crowd of 500 runners are set to take part in this year's event setting off from The Millpool car park this coming weekend.
Liskeard and Looe Radio will be there to provide entertainment and commentary as runners set off and, in turn, return to cross the finish line after a race billed as 'hillish and hellish.'
Race Director Darren Vilton-Tebbutt says the closing date for applications is Friday February 28 and full details can be found on their website www.looepioneers.co.uk.
Registration on the day will be between 9am and 10.30am at The Millpool Centre with the race starting at 11am.
A 'Mini Miler', children's race, will start at 10am with entry details for the 'Mini Miler' are available on the dedicated entry page.
The route is described as 'An undulating run through West Looe out onto the coastal road to Talland. A loop around the Killigarth, Porthallow, back down to Talland for the return leg to the finish.
Regrettably the course is not suitable for wheelchairs. No dogs, pushchairs or walkers.
There will be three water stations on the route around miles three, six and nine, and runners are advised to obey marshal instructions and take responsibility for their own safety whilst running the course, especially on the public highway where marshals are not allowed to stop traffic.
There is ample ‘Pay & Display’ parking available in the Millpool Car Park. This is a Cornwall Council car park and costs £4.80 for four hours and £6 for 24 hours and runners and spectators alike are asked to car share if at all possible.
Hot and cold drinks and food will be available to purchase for runners and spectators from mobile stands.
We are looking forward to a great event with, we hope, agreeable weather...see you there!
Creative Looe Launch Party
On February 28, the initiative to encourage local creatives to 'get together,' share ideas and 'stir creative juices' starts at 7.30pm with a warm welcome and PA provided by the Liskeard and Looe Radio team.
This initiative is the brain-child of deputy mayor Cllr Stephen Remington and just the start of what is hoped will be an upsurge in creative events and opportunities within Looe and the surrounding area.
By Mike Allsopp, presenter/director Liskeard and Looe Radio