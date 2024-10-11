It has been a long year in terms of Liskeard & Looe Radio Roadshow's involvement in local community events which has included The Liskeard Show, Ploughman's Festival, Looe Weekender and many more, however as Autumn moves swiftly into Winter we are now looking forward to the remaining events on our calendar, namely the 'Lights Up' events in both towns.
We have been involved in Looe's annual 'Lantern Parade, held at West Looe Quayside Centre, for the last two years and have seen it its popularity grow to the extent where for many reasons, including the safety of the many hundreds of revellers expected, this years' event will be held on the beachfront across the harbour in East Looe.
On Friday November 29, The Parade of lanterns, escorted by the St Pinnocks Band, will set off from Looe Library at around 6.30pm making their way across the Bridge, Fore Street and into Higher Market Street.
The parade will and arrive at the beachfront for around 7pm where there will be a carol service, seasonal music courtesy of Liskeard & Looe Radio, and a short firework display as the town lights are switched on by our Carnival Royalty hitting that 'Big Red Button!'
The following night, Saturday November 30, sees Liskeard's Cornish Christmas, or Nadelik Lyskerrys, in the town square.
Liskeard & Looe Radio Roadshow's team will be set up and tasked with providing all the seasonal music, and commentating on the events as they unfold for the audience of town folks and visitors.
At 5.30pm the Masquerade Lantern Parade starts from the Cattle Market and proceeds along Dean Street, Barras Street, Pike Street, along Fore Street, Bay Tree Hill and back along Barras Street into the square.
Once the procession is stationary local Mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty will introduce the 'Switch on' by thanking all volunteers ahead of the countdown from 10 to 1 by Rod Sheaff...in Cornish!!
As the lights are switched on there will be a six-minute firework display which will be let off from the space behind the Old Fountain Pub.
At 6.30pm visitors will then have the choice of continuing celebrations in the town square or following the parade as they make their way to the Cattle Market where additional music and dancing starts in the events space through 'til an 8pm finish.
Whilst Liskeard & Looe Radio is run entirely by volunteers each presenter understands that their role in supporting the local community goes beyond broadcasting their individual music shows.
Our unique position of having a dedicated studio means that we can look to schedule as many live, community-based shows as we can.
We do, however, look for reciprocal support in terms of funding both in terms of our day-to-day broadcasting costs and our many 'roadshow' appearances.
In order for us to survive we need to encourage sponsorship and grants from local businesses and organisations who benefit from our support.
A full list of details can be found on our website via www.liskeardlooeradio.com or interested parties can contact me directly on [email protected].